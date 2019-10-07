The new food-grade IBC facility covers an area of 5,500m² and will allow Greif to double production capacity of IBCs in Russia

Image: Greif invests in a second IBC production plant in Russia. Photo: courtesy of Greif.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced its investment in a second intermediate bulk container (IBC) production plant in Russia.

Strategically located on Vorsino Industrial Park in Kaluga, adjacent to Greif’s steel drum production plant, the new hi-tech, food-grade IBC facility covers an area of 5,500 square meters and will allow Greif to double production capacity of IBCs in Russia.

Konstantin Savinov, Director of Operations EMEA Eastern Europe, said: “The opening of a new IBC facility in Russia underlines Greif’s ongoing commitment to the market. Continued investment from local government and multinational corporations, as well as its proximity to several of Greif’s key customers makes Kaluga an attractive region.

“The investment will allow us to better serve our existing customers by offering more flexibility, reduced lead times and lower transportation costs as well as the ability to dispatch combined batches of steel drums and IBCs. It will also mean we have the capacity to secure new contracts, particularly in the food industry, as well as coatings, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals.”

Greif opened its first IBC facility in Russia in Kazan in 2007. The company also operates seven steel drum production facilities, the most recent of which was opened on Vorsino Industrial Park in July 2018.

Source: Company Press Release