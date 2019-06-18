GOEX, answering the demand for quality extruded plastic sheet products, announced plans for the addition of a new manufacturing facility in Cedar City, Utah.

Image: GOEX operates an advanced custom plastic sheet extrusion facility. Photo: courtesy of phasinphoto / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The 20 acre site in southwestern Utah is in a successful manufacturing cluster that’s an excellent location as part of the West’s regional transportation network. Initial construction plans are underway for a 120,000 square foot facility that will employ up to 140 people.

“Our new Cedar City, Utah location supports GOEX’s ongoing commitment to ensure timely delivery of extruded sheet products. Just as continued growth prompted the need for additional space in Janesville, Utah will now help us to better serve our customers in the western areas of the country” said Joshua Gray, President and CEO of GOEX.

“We intend to build on the success of our current plant, built specifically for our processes” he added.

Headquartered in Janesville, WI, GOEX operates 24/7 out of the most advanced custom plastic sheet extrusion facility in the industry. This facility was complete in 2015 and boasts 235,000 square feet and employs 200 employees.

GOEX will continue to grow operations in Janesville, supported by the outstanding work ethic and dedicated workforce there. Product development, R&D, and corporate offices will remain in Janesville.

By adding an extrusion facility in Utah with similar design, GOEX will integrate standardized equipment and procedures that enable them to provide short lead times, increase capacity and reach more customers in the markets they serve.

Like Janesville, the Cedar City facility will be environmentally controlled and operationally certified to current standards for ISO 9001, FSSC22000 and IMS. GOEX is committed to sustainability, innovation, and providing their employees exceptional employment opportunities while serving the communities they work and live in.

Dan Stewart, Economic Development Director for Cedar City, Utah states, “GOEX is an ideal fit for Cedar City, as demonstrated by the extremely successful plastics manufacturing that is thriving here. GOEX is an outstanding company. It is extremely well run and their culture will be a perfect fit here.”

Additionally, Utah holds the #1 spot as the best state for business and careers as listed by Forbes magazine. Gray concludes “We are eager to witness firsthand the great things we have been told about the workforce in SW Utah.”

Source: Company Press Release