The new production site is expected to help the company to increase the production capacity of Triveni round containers

Image: The modern production hall in Kosamba. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based primary packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has opened its second production facility in India to increase the production capacity of plastic containers.

Situated in Kosamba, Gujarat, the new plant will be used for the production of Triveni round containers.

The company plans to start the production of Triveni round containers in class-8 and class-9 clean rooms at the new facility by the end of this year.

Gerresheimer Pharmaceutical Packaging Mumbai will use the same facility to make vials out of tubular glass for pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications, in addition to ampoules.

Another new production facility is being constructed as a greenfield project on the same industrial park.

Gerresheimer plastic packaging global executive vice president Niels Düring said: “Today marks the start of a new chapter in the success story of Gerresheimer and Triveni. We acquired a majority stake in the company on December 18, 2012 and now, seven years later, we are opening a new production site to boost our capacity.”

The German firm believes that the new site in Kosamba, as well as warehouses in Hyderabad will help the company to reduce the time it takes to deliver products to customers and improve supply performance.

In September this year, Gerresheimer unveiled plans to produce sustainable cosmetic glass packaging using more post-consumer recycled glass from 2020.

As part of its sustainable efforts, Gerresheimer will start manufacturing glass with a higher proportion of recycled glass at the Tettau site in Germany.

Gerresheimer, which is a global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry, produces speciality glass and plastic products.

The company’s pharmaceutical packaging and products comprise of insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, pre-fillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

With around 10,000 employees, the company operates plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.