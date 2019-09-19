Gerresheimer will produce glass with a higher proportion of recycled glass at the Tettau site in Germany

Image: Gerresheimer has invested several years in developing a sustainable and high-quality cosmetic glass with a higher recycled glass content. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Germany-based primary packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has unveiled plans to produce sustainable cosmetic glass packaging using more post-consumer recycled glass from 2020.

As part of its sustainable efforts, Gerresheimer will start manufacturing glass with a higher proportion of recycled glass at the Tettau site in Germany.

The company will produce quality cosmetics packaging using recycled glass, enabling to preserve natural resources.

For more than a decade, Gerresheimer has been manufacturing glass with a high proportion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material at its Momignies facility in Belgium.

The clear-glass furnace in Momignies converts recycled glass into cosmetic glass round the clock and the whole year. Tettau site will follow suit from next-year onward.

Gerresheimer has already reduced the proportion of raw materials, including sand, calcium oxide, and sodium carbonate, used in its clear glass to around 45% of the materials melted in the furnace, as part of its commitment to a circular economy.

The firm offers a range of glass and plastic packaging for perfumes, cosmetics, and body care products.

Gerresheimer will exhibit its packaging products produced for customers, including The Body Shop, L’Oréal, Biotherm, Fresh, Clarins, and L’Occitane, at this year’s Luxepack event in Monaco.

Gerresheimer Momignies general manager Nicola Balena said: “We have been using recycled glass for cosmetic packaging for over 10 years now, making us market pioneers.

“Our recycled glass packaging has won over many of our customers seeking to improve their packaging sustainability without trade-offs. We are committed to the circular economy and only produce cosmetics packaging with a high post-consumer recycled glass content.”

In May this year, Gerresheimer announced the introduction of a new packaging solution for effervescent vitamin C tablets.

Gerresheimer’s new packaging solution includes a small tube made from polypropyl-ene (PP) with capacity for 10 or 16 tablets, as well as a lid made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and filled with desiccant.