Image: Gerresheimer is expanding its range of services to include surface finishing of plastic packaging for ophthalmology and rhinology products with irradiation. Photo: courtesy of Gerresheimer AG.

Gerresheimer is relieving the burden on its customers and is now offering the irradiation of dropper bottles used in ophthalmology and rhinology as an additional service. Working together with select certified partners, the company is using irradiation to provide surface finishing for its plastic dropper bottles. Anyone interested in this service can find out more about it at Gerresheimer’s booth 111B10 at CPHI Worldwide in Frankfurt.

“We want to relieve the burden on our customers and make life easier for them when it comes to procuring their dropper bottles,” says Niels Düring, Global Executive Vice President Plastic Packaging. “By treating our products with gamma radiation, we are taking care of an important work step before filling. To help us in this, we are relying on selected, recognized, and certified partners.” The chosen partner companies have the requisite certification in accordance with ISO standards 11137, 11737, and 13004.

The benefits of this service speak for themselves: Gerresheimer is assuming responsibility for handling this work step from start to finish, including transport to the irradiation company, monitoring and inspecting its work, and delivering to the location specified by the customer. The inspection processes also involve physically and chemically testing the product characteristics after irradiation. Gerresheimer regulates the validation and revalidation of the entire process, helping to reduce costs for the customer.

Gerresheimer’s range of ophthalmology and rhinology products encompasses bottles and dropper inserts made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with pump systems to match. Irradiation also ensures the products are germ-free. As a specialist in plastic packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, Gerresheimer offers a wide range of innovative packaging solutions for solid, liquid, and opthalmological products. All of the company’s primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry is produced in cleanrooms in ISO classes 7 and 8 at its plants in Vaerloese (Denmark) and Boles?awiec (Poland).

The population of viable microorganisms on the surface of a product and/or packaging is called the bioburden. The bioburden is determined in accordance with ISO 11737. Raw materials, components, packaging, and medical products are all investigated in order to gather information about the germ composition and level of germ contamination before treatment. A stable bioburden guarantees a successful irradiation process.

As a leading specialist in drug packaging and administration, Gerresheimer has been a part of CPhI Worldwide for many years. CPhI – the Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients – has been the most important trade fair for the development and marketing of pharmaceutical ingredients for the past 30 years. This year’s CPhI is being held in Frankfurt. Gerresheimer can be found at booth 111B10 in hall 11.2 in the InnoPack area.

Source: Company Press Release