Fameccanica will design, fabricate and scale both the converting and liquid filling equipment for AeroFlexx

Image: Fameccanica will develop commercial line for AeroFlexx’s liquid packaging solution. Photo: courtesy of Arek Socha from Pixabay.

AeroFlexx has collaborated with Fameccanica to develop an advanced commercial line for the production of its liquid packaging solution.

AeroFlexx is a portfolio company of Innventure, while Fameccanica is a joint venture company between Procter & Gamble and Angelini.

Under the partnership, Fameccanica will apply its technological expertise and know-how available to design a commercial line to manufacture AeroFlexx’s liquid packaging solution.

Fameccanica Group general manager Alessandro Bulfon said: “We were immediately attracted to AeroFlexx based on the uniqueness of the product and its inherent potential. Fameccanica is best known for our leading position in diversified industrial automated machinery and we strive to live by our motto ‘Non-stop innovation.”

The liquid packaging solution meets e-commerce and sustainability requirements

Invented by Procter & Gamble, the new customer-centric liquid packaging solution offers efficiency in manufacturing and meets e-commerce and sustainability requirements.

Innventure has been selected by Procter & Gamble for the commercialisation of AeroFlexx, after five years of research and development (R&D) and consumer testing.

AeroFlexx is provided with exclusive rights to commercialise the technology across all global categories with any partner.

AeroFlexx package, which is a sustainable and customer-focused package solution, uses up to 50% less plastic. It is also designed to easily ship across the supply chain.

AeroFlexx CEO Andrew Meyer said: “Organizations are increasingly seeking ways to accelerate growth while reducing their environmental footprint, due in part to e-commerce and the fast-paced evolution of products.

“There is a large demand for innovative packaging solutions that delivers on both while creating a better consumer experience.”

Fameccanica has expertise in the development of converting and liquid filling equipment. With global access for sales, service and support, the company manages manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China.

With operations in three continents, Fameccanica supplies of innovation-based and diversified industrial automated machinery to its customers.

In October this year, Procter & Gamble unveiled plans to increase the use of recycled plastic in its packaging for European household cleaning brands.