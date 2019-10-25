P&G will increase the use of recycled plastic in brands such as Fairy, Flash and Viakal

Image: P&G world headquarters. Photo: courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

US-based consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) has unveiled plans to increase the use of recycled plastic in its packaging for European household cleaning brands.

The company intends to double the amount of recycled plastic in its packaging for household cleaning brands in Europe by early 2020.

P&G is planning to increase the use of recycled plastic in its Fairy, Flash and Viakal brands to 9,000 tonnes of post-consumer resin and post-industrial resin by replacing virgin plastic in the supply chain.

The increased use of recycled plastic may equal to the amount of waste generated by 6.5 million Europeans per day, said the company citing figures from European Union’s statistics office Eurostat.

The move will allow P&G to convert 300 million bottles across its European household cleaning brands to either 100% recycled or partially-recycled plastic. P&G is also planning to make all surface cleaning wipes with 100% recycled fibre.

P&G’s initiative will help to achieve the company’s Ambition 2030 commitment to decrease the amount of virgin plastic in all packaging by 50% by 2030.

P&G Europe home care products vice president Elvan Onal said: “We are proud of this significant milestone across our cleaning products as we know with our immense scale we can create a positive impact.

“Our work in minimizing our footprint goes beyond just the bottle – through our Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), we look holistically at our impact from product design to transit to consumer use, all the way through to end of life to ensure we are responsible stewards of our resources from beginning to end.”

In June this year, P&G has announced plans to test refillable packages for its skin care brand Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser later this year.

The new refillable packages are expected to considerably reduce the plastic used in the beauty category.