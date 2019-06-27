Food packaging firm Faerch UK has launched a new product, Evolve by Faerch, a tray made from an average of 85% recycled PET post-consumer content.

Image: Faerch UK’s Evolve trays. Photo: courtesy of Faerch A/S.

Evolve by Faerch, which is made utilising mixed coloured PET as attractive food packaging, is designed to meet the stringent food regulations to keep food safe in the temperature range between -40C and + 220C.

Faerch, in a statement, said: “As the products are created from a natural mix of recycled PET, their colour will vary; the different palettes of colours enable consumers to recognise they use a recycled and circular product.

“The Evolve trays are reliably detected by existing sorting infrastructure in the UK and returned to the mixed jazz stream where they can be recycled into new food safe products again and again.”

Designed to replace carbon black trays, the Evolve trays are claimed to outperform alternative packaging materials especially on food safety, recycled content, and recyclability, the firm noted.

Faerch UK & Ireland regional CEO Spencer Johnston said: “Evolve offers the consumers a ready meal tray that is made from recycled post-consumer material and that can be recycled again and again.

“This represents a significant step forward in packaging and enables consumers to make the switch to a sustainable solution.”

The launch of the new product is a part of Faerch’s commitment to drive the industry towards making food packaging circular.

Faerch said in a statement: “Evolve is part of the journey by being fully recyclable and offering market-leading quantities of recycled content. Faerch is powered by 100% sustainable green energy and is the only food tray manufacturer, which has invested in ownership of a recycling operation.”

In March 2019, Faerch said its new product family will replace all carbon black-based colours of CPET Ready Meal packaging in the UK within 36 months.

The Faerch’s new product family is near-infrared (NIR) detectable by the UK’s existing recycling infrastructure possessing proven benefits of CPET.

The company said that the natural colour scheme conveys a clear message to consumers and provides a direction towards use of responsible materials in packaging.