ESE World, part of RPC Group, has introduced a new version of user-friendly 240-litre PL bin for the customers.

Image: ESE World’s 240 litre PL bin with new design. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Plc.

ESE World has provided a new design for the 240 litre PL bin, as well as added various innovative features and options to support waste and recycling collection schemes.

The new container, which is provided with additional footstep and special lid-in-lid option, is available with three different wheel sizes.

The lid of the new bin enables to insert waste from either side, helping users and waste workers to avoid turn the heavy containers around.

ESE World’s 240 PL is claimed to be the only bin of this size to provide an optional third wheel, which will help to remain in place on steep slopes.

According to the company, a variety of small marking solutions have increased the user-friendliness and accessibility of the container, specifically for the visually-impaired.

Different kinds of marking clips facilitate communication between user and waste management provider, helping to know on which day of the week collection is due and make bin empty when needed.

In addition, the clips can be embossed with Braille or text, a technology that was successfully implemented in the Danish municipality of Silkeborg.

ESE World can manufacture the 240 PL standard bin from recycled plastics similar to its standard two and four-wheel containers, enabling to reduce the container’s carbon footprint and saves resources.

ESE World is a major European manufacturer of temporary storage systems for waste and recyclables. The company’s produces products such as mobile waste containers, public furnishing litter bins, hazardous waste and material storage systems, semi underground and underground systems, collections banks and garden biowaste, as well as pre-sorting bins.

Founded in 1991, RPC is a major global design and engineering company, which produces plastic products for packaging and non-packaging markets. The group operates seven divisions, which manage sites with similar technologies and end-markets.

The division comprise of RPC Ace, RPC Bebo, RPC bpi group, RPC Bramlage, RPC M&H, RPC Promens and RPC Superfos.