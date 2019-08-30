The launch marks the first holistic packaging change in the E&J Brandy and comes as part of a drive to better promote its product

Major American brandy producer E&J Brandy has unveiled new packaging, as part of a drive to better promote and reach consumers.

The launch is said to mark the first significant packaging change in the 45-year history of the brand.

New packaging expected to grab the attention of the consumers

With each of its imaginings providing a new and remastered look, E&J Brandy’s updated packaging is designed grab attention on busy shelves.

Featuring improved colours and an ink-embossed E&J logo, the new label shows the intensity of the brand with an iconic sunburst illustration over a premium metallic paper.

With the E&J crest showing on the cap, the new bottle’s elongated shoulders and curved base offers what it hopes is a more premium look to the overall package.

According to the company, the new design pays respect to its past, while looking to its future.

E&J Brandy’s journey started in 1938, with the introduction of its first distilled spirit from wine grapes under the Cream of California label.

General manager and vice president Britt West said: “We’re excited to bring our crisp, new look to the classic smooth taste that people know to be E&J Brandy.

