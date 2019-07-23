Colorado-based beverage company Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has introduced new aluminium can designs for its products.

Image: Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has introduced new aluminium can designs. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Rowdy Mermaid is providing plant-infused and functional kombucha products in recyclable aluminium packaging, with the support of its partners across 32 states, including 175 Walmart stores.

The company is offering flavours such as Alpine Lavender, Living Ginger, and Strawberry Tonic, as well as new decaffeinated Lion’s Root in new packaging.

Rowdy is also planning to make its entire line-up 100% glass-free by the end of September this year.

Ten central market locations in Texas were the first to secure the shipment of new cans, said the company.

Rowdy noted that the new design shows its commitment to environmentalism while increasing portability to match the on-the-go lifestyle of the company’s consumer base.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha CEO and founder Jamba Dunn said: “In an effort to increase our presence and offerings while being mindful of environmental concerns, we’ve shifted to clean supply chains and more sustainable packaging.

“Cans are lighter to ship, require less energy to recycle, and keep our products fresher longer for the consumer to enjoy.”

As per the Environmental Protection Agency, aluminium cans have a recycling rate of 67% compared to 26.4% for glass bottles.

The BPA-free cans offer a light-free environment that will help enhance product integrity and expand shelf-life, as well as enables 24 hours of refrigeration-free shipping.

The fresh designs of the new cans are also said to highlight the function-forward benefits of Rowdy’s low-sugar blends such as clarity, immunity, calm, resilience, digestion, balance, and refresh.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha marketing manager Michelle Dziuban said: “Function before flavor has always been at the root of our brewing philosophy.

“It was time our packaging reflected these performance-enhancing benefits in a bolder way.”

Based in Boulder of Colorado, Rowdy is involved in the production of botanically-infused and unction-forward kombucha.

The company’s products are available across the Central and Western US at around 1,000 retail stores, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, and Walmart.