Eco-Products’ half pans are lined with PLA to provides extra protection against leaks

Eco-Products’ soak-proof servingware. (Credit: Eco-Products)

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and Certified B Corporation, has launched new compostable half pans and lids, expanding its Regalia line of foodservice ware.

The new soak-proof half pans and lids have been designed to cater to the needs of restaurants, caterers and customers seeking innovative, environmentally preferable solutions for their events.

Eco-Products said that the half pans made from sugarcane and are lined with PLA, which is a plant-based, compostable material derived from sugar cane, bamboo and other renewables. The PLA provides extra protection against leaks.

Soak-proof half pans available in one-, two- and four-compartment sizes

Available in one-, two- and four-compartment sizes, the half pans are offered with a compostable lid.

Eco-Products marketing senior director Sarah Martinez said: “At Eco-Products, we are always searching for innovative solutions for our customers seeking environmentally preferable options.

“These new soak-proof half pans make catering easier and simpler for caterers and guests alike. Everything from leftover food scraps to the half pans themselves can go into the same compost bin.

“Customers without access to composting will still enjoy the convenience and environmental benefits of single-use pans made with renewable resources.”

The new Regalia brand half pans are claimed to be grease- and cut-resistant as well as microwave- and freezer-safe.

The pans, which can be used with hot or cold foods, feature moulded construction designed for improved strength and style.

Complying with ASTM D6868 standards for compostability, the Regalia brand half pans features natural bagasse (sugar cane) colour and allows for locking tabs for a more secure lid fit.

Eco-Products offers a wide variety of cups, plates, bowls, utensils and containers made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources.

In December 2019, Eco-Products developed compostable knives, forks and spoons for the Cutlereas single-unit dispenser.