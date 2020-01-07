The solution, dubbed The Box, helps to significantly reduce O2 emissions by avoiding the use of cardboard boxes and paper labels

The Box is a reusable packaging solution for eCommerce and logistics applications.

E Ink Holdings and LivingPackets have introduced a sustainable and reusable packaging for eCommerce and logistics applications.

The solution, dubbed The Box uses an E Ink display rather than a printed address label to easily update address data at any time.

E Ink president Dr FY Gan said: “The combination of the unique technology of THE BOX, combined with our low power E Ink display allows for a new level of convenience to consumers and companies in the global e-commerce industry.”

The energy-saving method is used to produce the base material of the new packaging solution. The Box can be recycled after completing 1,000 cycles, helping to reuse endlessly.

The Box solution, which can update the information on the go, features a configurable interior that helps to avoid the use of bubble wrap and packing material.

The new packaging solution enables to eliminate the use of cardboard boxes and paper labels, helping to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Integrated sensors presented inside The Box will continuously measure temperature, humidity and shocks. Via built-in Internet connection and smartphone app, the users can access data at any time.

The packaging label features an E Ink display, which uses power to change an image but not for maintaining it, enabling to use low power.

LivingPackets Group CEO Alexander Cotte said: “The E Ink display is a central part of the overall experience that we offer our customers with THE BOX. Integrating a display in a smart package allows us to offer a new level of convenience and services that haven’t been possible before in the history of the global e-commerce and delivery market.”

The low power products offered by E Ink can be used in IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and others.

