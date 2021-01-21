nVenia leverages the capabilities of Arpac, Hamer, Fischbein, and Ohlson brands to design, manufacture and integrate primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging solutions

nVenia is new company that operates within Duravant’s packaging solutions segment. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Duravant, a provider of equipment and automation solutions for food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has launched a new operating company called nVenia.

The new company, which operates within Duravant’s packaging solutions segment, has been established by combining Arpac, Hamer-Fischbein and Ohlson brands.

nVenia president Thurman Melson said: “nVenia’s new home is a world-class facility with a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center, outfitted with demonstration, lab and training capabilities designed to welcome customers and guests to engage with the complete nVenia family of packaging brands.”

Duravant’s new firm leverages the capabilities of Arpac, Hamer, Fischbein, and Ohlson to design, manufacture and integrate primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging solutions.

Arpac brand equipment consists of shrink wrappers, tunnels and bundlers, tray and case formers and packers, and robotic and conventional palletisers.

Fischbein brand equipment includes open-mouth bag sewing and sealing systems, while Hamer equipment comprises bagging automation solutions for weighing, forming, filling, sewing, sealing and complete bag management.

Ohlson brand equipment ranges from primary packaging lines to weigh, count and fill all types of packages, as well as from flexible pouches to jars to rigid containers.

nVenia will conduct its operations from a newly constructed 256,000ft² facility located in Wood Dale of Illinois.

The new facility, which is expected to be operational in April this year, will be established by combining nVenia’s existing manufacturing sites across the remainder of the year.

Duravant president and CEO Mike Kachmer said: “The union of these four equipment brands reflects a new era, further strengthening Duravant’s leadership position in the North American packaging industry.

“By bringing these brands together under one roof and one name, we are creating next-level packaging equipment, integration and innovation solutions for our customers.”

Last year, Duravant closed the acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions, a US-based manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment, for an undisclosed sum.