Duravant has acquired Cloud Packaging Solutions. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Engineered equipment provider Duravant has closed the acquisition of Cloud Packaging Solutions, a US-based manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment, for an undisclosed sum.

The agreement to acquire Cloud Packaging from its parent company Hearthside Food Solutions was signed in November this year.

Cloud Packaging is engaged in the manufacturing of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment. Hearthside bought Cloud Packaging as part of its acquisition of Ryt-way Foods in 2013.

Cloud’s rotary soluble pod equipment and ultra-high-speed packet, pouch, and sachet machines will join Duravant’s portfolio of engineering equipment for the food processing and packaging sectors.

Duravant intends to combine Cloud’s product offerings with Duravant operating company Mespack’s portfolio of highly engineered equipment to gain synergies.

Furthermore, Cloud Packaging Solutions is planned to be re-branded to Mespack-Cloud, a Duravant Company.

Mespack managing director Guillem Clofent said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Cloud and work together under an aligned go-to-market strategy. Both Mespack and Mespack-Cloud equipment will be available through the Mespack global sales team.”

The alliance, which brings together two engineered equipment firms, is expected to expand Duravant’s capabilities to cater to the customers in food and beverage, CPG, household goods and pet food sectors.

Mespack-Cloud general manager Mike Werner said: “We’re excited to be a part of the Duravant family of world-class brands and automation solutions.

“And, we’re even more excited to align with the Mespack team to better serve our customers through a united and collaborative strategy.

“Duravant’s lifecycle management via the company’s SupportPro services also gives our customers broader access to value-added solutions that will help their operations achieve their productivity and efficiency goals.”