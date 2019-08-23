DSS CPP members will be able to access the resources and support to introduce DSS anti-counterfeiting technologies to their printing and packaging customers

Image: DSS provides anti-counterfeiting solutions to qualified printers, packagers through its Certified Printer Program. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

US-based anti-counterfeit, authentication and diversion protection technologies company Document Security Systems (DSS) has made its physical security and digital anti-counterfeiting technologies available to qualified printers and packagers through the DSS Certified Printer Program (CPP).

Members of the programme will be able to access the resources and support to introduce the company’s anti-counterfeiting technologies to their printing and packaging customers who are interested in protecting their products from counterfeiting and product diversion.

The DSS CPP platform provides service offerings with value-added technology

The platform will provide service offerings with value-added technology, as well as additional sources of revenue.

Member printers who join the programme will be able to use and market the company’s portfolio of currency-level, anti-counterfeiting technologies that have been used to protect corporations, financial institutions, brand owners and governments against fraud for the past 25 years.

Commercial printers that have joined the programme include VeriTrace Security Label & Brand Protection (Ohio), Advantage Label & Packaging (Michigan), ROI Print Management (Minnesota), ATL Ad Tape & Label (Wisconsin) and Tinmasters (UK).

Benefits of the membership include access to 24/7 print security support and DSS-licensed anti-counterfeiting technologies; free Authentication toolbox; Certified Printer Program seal for website and collateral documents; and sales assistance and support materials.

Interested candidates can join the printer programme free of cost after registering and completing a non-disclosure agreement and quality review.

Members will have access to security measures in production printing, including Pantograph 4000, Blockout, Phantom, Barcode Barricade, VeriGlow, and AuthentiGuard, the company’s smartphone digital authentication technology.

DSS business development vice-president Mike Buell said: “Our Certified Printer Program provides tremendous opportunities for both DSS and commercial printers, it establishes an additional revenue stream and value proposition for the printers, while allowing DSS access to niche markets the printers already serve.”

The company’s anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are capable of preventing attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification.

In July this year, the firm has launched blockchain-based tracking and authentication solution, Sentinel, for the e-commerce sector.