Document Security Systems (DSS) has introduced blockchain-based tracking and authentication solution, Sentinel, for the e-commerce sector.

Image: Sentinel will help small-to-medium size online store owners to protect their revenue from grey goods sold within e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.com, Alibaba and Walmart. Photo: courtesy of josemiguels from Pixabay.

Sentinel, which uses the company’s AuthentiChain blockchain-as-a-service technology, will help small-to-medium size online store owners to protect their revenue and reputation from grey goods sold within e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon.com, Alibaba and Walmart.

AuthentiChain technology is developed by DSS and the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre in Hong Kong.

Sentinel technology will enable everyone in a brand owner’s supply chain ranging from production facilities to distributors and consumers to instantly authenticate products using their smartphone.

The technology will also support protecting and monitoring the brand owner’s supply chain with real-time, global track and trace technology using the DSS blockchain platform.

Sentinel’s product authentication and track and trace capabilities are enabled through an encrypted code on every package.

Market Defense, an online brand protection specialist, is the first firm to licence Sentinel technology to protect online store owners against the influx of grey market products

Sentinel’s authentication and blockchain marker will be applied to products at the brand owner’s manufacturing or origination site.

Each product will be assigned with a unique identifier within the DSS blockchain platform to allow smartphone authentication and enable track and trace capabilities through a cloud-based web portal assigned to the brand owner.

Brand owners can monitor their product across the distribution channel and identify any abnormalities, diversions or breakdowns, under the process.

Sentinel’s marker will ensure product authenticity across the distribution channel, as it cannot be reproduced with advanced copiers, scanners or hi-resolution photography.

DSS business development VP Mike Buell said: “DSS brand protection technology, by nature, is a non-disruptive system. We work with your existing platforms, vendors and processes to implement our systems.

“DSS is very excited to show brand owners the amount of valuable information now accessible regarding their market and supply chain activity, as well as the tools available to provide an online shopping experience for customers that builds long-term loyalty and trust.”