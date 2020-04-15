Nearly 500 persons from the 50 Nestlé’s suppliers for all sourcing categories attended this year’s event

DS Smith has been recognised with two awards at the Nestlé Suppliers Awards event. (Credit: DS Smith)

DS Smith has been honoured with two individual awards “for going over and beyond what is required”. Michael Rutherford, DS Smith Regional Account Manager, and John Edwards, DS Smith Customer Technical Manager, proudly collected the prizes.

For its sixth year, the prestigious awards ceremony was held on Thursday 27th February at Mercedes World, Weybridge. The event rewards and recognises Nestlé’s best performance amongst its suppliers, for their collaboration, service and support throughout the year.

Michael Rutherford comments: “I am really proud to have been nominated for this achievement by our global customer Nestlé’. At DS Smith we strive to delight our customers in every possible way, going over and beyond expectations’.

John Edwards adds: ‘We work closely with the customer to find innovative solution meeting new customers’ and consumers’ needs. This is a demonstration of our Company Purpose, Redefining Packaging for a changing world’.

All the money raised from the event were donated to the Unseen charity campaign against slavery.

Source: Company Press Release