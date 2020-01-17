In addition to its standard processor trays, Dolco will be highlighting its custom-designed alternatives to help meat and poultry processors draw attention to the unique attributes of their products

Dolco Packaging will exhibit its latest egg carton and processor tray innovations at the International Production & Processing Expo (Credit: Wokandapix from Pixabay)

Dolco Packaging, a Tekni-Plex business unit, will exhibit its latest egg carton and processor tray innovations at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, January 28-30, 2020, Booth B5627.

In addition to its standard processor trays, Dolco will be highlighting its custom-designed alternatives to help meat and poultry processors draw attention to the unique attributes of their products.

Included is its recently-launched line of processor-grade polystyrene (PS) trays specifically designed to market patties. Dolco’s new patty trays, which are available in 2-, 4- or 5-cell options, offer improved product display and enhanced performance attributes.

Dolco will also be discussing other tray configurations including compartments/dividers for sausages, structural indentations for easy removal and many more. The objective is to help processors increase sales by using packaging to drive differentiation.

As the largest producer of foam egg carton trays in the United States, Dolco also will be displaying various structures and configurations designed to protect eggs throughout the distribution cycle. The company’s offerings also include apple and pear trays and mushroom tills, as well as industrial and custom packaging solutions for agricultural, food and food service markets.

Source: Company Press Release