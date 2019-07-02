The Docks Coffee House in Southampton has made a move towards a sustainable future as the first coffee shop in the city to serve drinks in the first fully recyclable coffee cup made of recycled paper, the Frugal Cup.

Image: Docks Coffee House selects Frugal Cup. Photo: courtesy of Frugalpac.

According to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research & Consulting, the UK is set to throw away a third more single-use coffee cups than at present by 2030.

Designed specifically to combat this, the ‘Frugal Cup’ offers an environmentally-friendly solution for cafes and consumers seeking an alternative to non-recyclable disposable cups. Fully recyclable and made from 96% recycled materials, the Frugal Cup consists of two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

The cup being trialled by The Docks Coffee House aims to raise awareness of the level of coffee cup waste in the industry and kick off the ‘recyclable cup revolution’ among consumers and the industry alike. To mark the switch, The Docks Coffee House will stock limited edition, exclusively designed cups by celebrity Frugalpac ambassador, BBC Radio personality and eco-warrior Gemma Cairney.

Dishi Umfleet, Owner of The Docks Coffee House, commented:

“We’re delighted to be stocking Frugal Cup, the only fully sustainable option currently on the market. We’re committed to doing what we can to help the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and encourage our customers to recycle their coffee cups after use, as we work towards supporting an environmentally sustainable economy.”

Rebecca Turner, marketing manager of Frugalpac, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome The Docks Coffee House onboard to support the #getFrugal campaign. To have the backing of such a popular venue is the best way spread the word about the innovative Frugal Cup, the first fully recyclable paper cup made of 96% recycled materials that can also be recycled as part of the mainstream process. A coffee shop at the centre of such a vibrant city, The Docks Coffee House is in a great position to help shift industry-wide attitudes on the recyclability of coffee cups, with the aim of working towards an environmentally sustainable economy. This is the start of the #getFrugal revolution in Hampshire!”

