Mangalitza Salami Chips and Sharp’s Offshore Pilsner beer were launched in metal packaging at 2019 Taste of London event

Image: Made for Drink’s Sharp’s Brewery Offshore Pilsner beer. Photo courtesy of Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Food Europe, a subsidiary of Crown, has developed sustainable metal packaging for snack company Made for Drink’s Sharp’s Brewery Offshore Pilsner beer.

Made for Drink had launched its Mangalitza Salami Chips and Sharp’s Offshore Pilsner in metal packaging, developed in partnership with Crown Food Europe, at this year’s Taste of London event.

The snack company intends to serve the products together, providing the ultimate food and beverage combination.

Made for Drink founder Dan Featherstone said: “Crown has been a fantastic partner throughout the process, and we are grateful that such a large company has shown our much smaller outfit this high level of commitment.

“The accommodation of our volume needs helped facilitate our partnership with Sharp’s and bring our product to consumers in a convenient, eye-catching packaging format that is 100% recyclable.”

New bowl-shaped container for Made for Drink is 100% recyclable

Crown said that the 100% recyclable bowl-shaped container features Crown’s PeelSeam peelable end and a metal lid for complete resealability.

The thin, flexible aluminium foil lid, which is heat-sealed to a rigid ring, allows consumers to open the bowl smoothly and easily.

Crown said in a statement: “Crown was involved in the development of packaging from the outset, with the filled metal bowls being fully tested at its innovation facility in Wantage for quality and shelf life data.”

Crown marketing and communications director Laetitia Durafour said: “The opportunities for future collaborations are virtually endless. Crown’s vast range of decorative finishes are at their disposal, which will further enable this concept of putting snack foods into metal packaging to flourish further.”

Last year, Crown Food Europe said it is working with big brands across the food industry to meet consumers’ requirements for convenience, functionality and healthy options.

Crown has partnered for several years with canned fish specialist Rio Mare to develop standard traditional 80g tuna cans. In addition, a new 160g format for tuna and 160g and 200g sizes for tuna salad are introduced offering convenience advantages, and the nutritional value of the fish protected.

Crown has also developed Mini-cans for Bonduelle in Europe allowing consumers to prepare foods such as soups, salads and smoothies using a measured amount of product.