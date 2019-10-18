Hunt's Ketchup bottles, which uses Ring Container’s BarrierGuard OxygenSmart technology, are being produced at Ring’s plant in Kentucky

Image: Conagra’s Hunt's Ketchup. Photo: courtesy of Conagra Brands, Inc.

Plastic container manufacturing firm Ring Container Technologies has partnered with Conagra Brands to develop new bottle for the latter’s Hunt’s All Natural Ketchup.

Said to be the first commercial product manufactured using Ring Container’s BarrierGuard OxygenSmart technology, the Hunt’s Ketchup bottles are being produced at Ring’s newest plant in Louisville, Kentucky in the US.

Plastic bottles using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart are said to replace traditional barrier technologies to offer advanced barrier protection with glass-like clarity.

Ring Container Technologies business development vice-president Tim Ferrel said: “We are honoured to work with Conagra on yet another exciting project leveraging our latest innovative technology.

“Hunt’s Ketchup presents a demanding bottle challenge with its high-quality standards and shelf life sensitivity, a great fit for our BarrierGuard OxygenSmart technology.”

BarrierGuard technology replaces traditional barrier technologies for plastic bottles

Ring began producing Hunt’s Ketchup bottles using BarrierGuard OxygenSmart in December 2018 at its newest plant, which opened in Louisville, Kentucky last fall.

Launched earlier this year, the new customisable, patent-pending barrier technology can efficiently fight against oxygen particles before they reach and degrade the product.

Ring said in a statement: “Hunt’s Ketchup is committed to exceptional oxygen protection to preserve flavour freshness, which made OxygenSmart the ideal choice for its new bottle.”

According to the company, initial studies showed that BarrierGuard OxygenSmart blocked or absorbed up to 30% of more oxygen compared to other competitive barriers and used 2.5 times less barrier material on average.

The BarrierGuard OxygenSmart can be customised for use in different oxygen-sensitive applications including tomato-based sauces, nuts, oils, baby foods, instant coffee and vegetables.

The inventory of BarrierGuard OxygenSmart can be stored without special requirements and provide up to two years of shelf life.

Earlier, Ring and Conagra worked together to transition Peter Pan peanut butter to a new jar using the TRIMLITE technology.

The new jar features a wide-mouth design that is lighter, faster and stronger compared to traditional injected containers.