Procter and Gamble has also become the first FMCG company to join the RecyClass initiative

Procter and Gamble’s shave care brands, Gillette and Venus, are making strides to eliminate 545 metric tonnes of plastic over a year by moving to recyclable carton packaging (Credit: Procter and Gamble)

Procter and Gamble has shared its latest advancements toward packaging circularity in Europe.

These goals are part of its aim to deliver against its “Ambition 2030” goals, which sees it looking to reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% and reach 100% recyclability or reusability by 2030.

Consistent with the European Green Recovery and its aspiration to shift to a more circular economy, Procter and Gamble has become the first FMCG company to join the RecyClass initiative.

RecyClass is a certification approach for recycling requirements to help deliver the goal of making plastic packaging circular with traceability along the whole value chain.

Procter and Gamble obtained a record high of 12 product and technology approvals on its packaging across hair care, home care and fabric care brands.

This confirms all of the brands meet the design-for-recycling criteria guidelines determined by RecyClass.

Procter and Gamble’s chief sustainability officer Virginie Helias said: “Much has changed in the last year, but our commitment to enabling and inspiring positive impacts through our supply chain, our brands and our partnerships has remained the same.

“We are innovating to accelerate the development of the circular economy: from spearheading the Holy Grail intelligent sorting concept, reducing our use of virgin petroleum plastic and increasing recycled material content to developing alternative refill models at scale.

“This is a combination of innovation and collective action.”

Brands owned by Procter and Gamble in Europe driving circularity in is plastic packaging products

Procter and Gamble’s shave care brands, Gillette and Venus, are making strides to eliminate 545 metric tonnes of plastic over a year by moving to recyclable carton packaging – which is the equivalent of more than 55 million water bottles.

In addition to this, its household haircare brands – Head and Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie – have launched at scale a new reusable 100% aluminium bottle alongside recyclable refill pouches, made using 60% less plastic.

The key focus of RecyClass, an independent platform originated from Plastic Recyclers Europe, is to drive plastic packaging circularity.

Procter and Gamble has received 12 product and technology approvals from the organisation for its brands Oral B, Tide, Ariel and more, all of whom have redesigned their packs to make them recyclable and meet the RecyClass requirements.