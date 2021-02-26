The changes it has made to its egg range is part of a pledge by Aldi to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025

Supermarket chain Aldi has committed to removing plastic packaging from its entire egg range.

This move will see the retailer switching from plastic packaging to pulp trays on its remaining egg lines, meaning all of its egg packaging in England and Wales will be plastic-free by the end of the year.

The change will see the removal of 900 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic each year – equating to 24 million pieces of plastic.

Aldi UK’s plastics and packaging director Richard Gorman said: “We are proud to be amongst the first to commit to cutting plastic packaging from our entire egg range.

“We have a responsibility to provide customers with environmentally-sustainable options and it changes like this that help to make a difference.

“We’ve set ambitious targets to reduce our environmental impact over the next few years and so it’s now up to us to continue to step up our efforts to achieve these.”

The move is part of Aldi’s pledge to halve the volume of plastic packaging used by 2025.

This will see it remove 74,000 tonnes – or 2.2 billion single items – of plastic packaging from products over the next five years.

The supermarket, which has been carbon neutral since January 2019, is also on track to have all own-label products as recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022, and branded products sold at Aldi by 2025.

As part of this work, in January 2021 it became the “first” supermarket in the UK to remove shrink wrap from its multipack soft drink cans.

It has replaced all plastic on its soft drink cans with 100% recyclable cardboard, saving more than 90 tonnes of plastic each year.

The move will mean that nearly 11 million packs of Aldi’s 330 millilitre cola, orangeade, lemonade and tropical drinks will switch to packaging that’s widely recyclable throughout the UK.