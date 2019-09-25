The equipment has been designed for quick changeover, ease-of-access and flexibility. Commodore also manufacturers extruders

Dolco Packaging provides polystyrene foam and PET containers for the egg, agricultural, food and food service markets.

Commodore Technology, a Dolco Packaging business, will be highlighting its line of expanded polystyrene meat tray, plate and hinged-lid container thermoformers at K 2019, October 16-23, Dusseldorf, Germany.

Commodore manufacturers five different narrow web thermoformers ranging from 16-inch to 44-inch platen size to accommodate a wide range of container and tray producing needs. Commodore sells its equipment outside of the United States to thermoformers interested in low or medium output.

The equipment has been designed for quick changeover, ease-of-access and flexibility. Commodore also manufacturers extruders and provides tooling to provide a turnkey thermoforming solution.

“What distinguishes Commodore from other thermoforming equipment manufacturers is that we actually run our equipment 24/7 producing parts that we sell into the U.S. marketplace. Because we are equipment operators, as well as equipment manufacturers, we have used our production experience to engineer the best possible units,” said Chuck Gallagher, vice president, business development, Dolco.“This means that off-shore manufacturers can benefit from our 30 years of equipment manufacturing experience.”

Another benefit of Commodore’s equipment design is that all of the tooling (mold sets) are interchangeable across the entire line. This gives manufacturers a significant amount of flexibility. Further, the 22- to 30-inch wide web enables fast changeover in less than 2.5 hours, vs. an entire day needed for a wide web machine. This gives smaller producers more flexibility to change container types and colors.

Commodore equipment features an electrically-operated servo motor index. This enables control of the sheet advance via chain rails with adjustable entry guides. Further, Commodore can connect remotely worldwide to any of its machines for troubleshooting.

Dolco Packaging is a leading manufacturer of polystyrene foam and PET containers for the egg, agricultural, food and food service markets.

