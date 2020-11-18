The new facility will help the company better serve its customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer wellness markets

Comar has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Vineland, New Jersey. (Credit: PRNewswire / Comar)

Speciality packaging solutions provider Comar has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Vineland, New Jersey of the US.

The company is developing the new 159,000ft² facility to better serve its customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer wellness markets.

The Vineland facility will feature advanced injection moulding machines, automation, and packaging equipment, which will help to boost the production operations.

Comar plans to complete the construction of the Vineland facility by March 2021. Later, the company will install the machinery within a short time.

Comar stated that it has been undergoing rapid expansion increasing its operations footprint by 40% in this year alone.

Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri said: “Vineland has a special place in our hearts. My grandfather started the Comar company in Vineland on Valley Avenue in 1949 making glass syringes for the healthcare industry.

“The business grew rapidly over the decades and eventually relocated as we transitioned from glass into plastics moulding in 2006. Now, 14 years later and seven times bigger, it is exciting to be back in Vineland where we have our roots.”

In June this year, Comar announced that it will expand Buena plant operations in the US to address the challenges that resulted due to the Covid-19 crisis.

With manufacturing facilities in the US and Puerto Rico, the company has expertise in all major rigid processing platforms such as injection moulding, extrusion blow moulding, injection blow moulding and injection stretch blow moulding.