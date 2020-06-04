The new 159,000ft² facility will feature injection moulding and assembly and finishing machines

Architectural rendering of Comar’s new facility in Vineland, New Jersey. (Credit: PRNewswire / Comar)

Healthcare plastic packaging company Comar is set to expand Buena plant operations in the US to address the challenges resulted due to the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the expansion, the company will construct a new 159,000ft² facility in Vineland, New Jersey.

The new offsite location, which will be ISO 13485 certified, cGMP compliant and FDA registered, will feature injection moulding and assembly and finishing machines. It also includes additional capacity to support long-term growth.

The Buena expansion is expected to be completed by March 2021

Expected to be completed by March 2021, the expansion will allow the company to rejuvenate Buena facility and enhance capacity to better serve the customers.

Comar Buena plant manager Linda Kershner said: “The new Vineland location allows us to create a best-in-class GMP compliant work environment right from the start and at the same time gives us the opportunity to refresh and optimize our Buena site.”

The expansion will allow to increase space for injection molding, assembly and finishing operations, as well as to enhance warehouse and storage space capacity.

Comar’s new offsite location will feature an improved facility layout with more committed product cells to support speed-to-market.

Other features of the new facility include improved cGMP environment and quality lab, and improved design to enable better efficiency, safety, and employee experience.

Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri said: “This investment builds on our new West Coast facility – Rancho 2.0 – and represents another exciting milestone for our organization. Our Buena plant has provided the engine for much of our growth over the decades.

“This next critical step of adding footprint, infrastructure, and capacity, will ensure that we continue to delight our customers and drive our growth moving forward.”

In January this year, Comar acquired US-based iMARK Molding that serves the customers in the medical device industry.

With nine manufacturing and distribution locations, Comar uses advanced rigid plastic packaging technologies, including injection moulding, injection blow moulding, injection stretch blow moulding, and extrusion blow moulding that are supported by a full suite of value-added service offerings.