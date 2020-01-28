iMARK provides complex scientific injection moulding, automated and manual assembly and cleanroom operational services

Premier plastic packaging solutions provider Comar has acquired US-based iMARK Molding for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Woodville of Wisconsin, iMARK is a custom contract manufacturer, which serves the customers in the medical device industry.



The combined company will provide advanced engineering and custom plastic moulding and assembly services to Comar’s medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical customers.

iMARK president Mark Sturtevant said: “We have been proud to serve our customers the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to serve them.”

The acquisition of iMARK will allow Comar to meet its growth objectives in the medical and pharmaceutical segments.

iMARK has expertise in complex scientific injection moulding, automated and manual assembly and cleanroom operations.

The company runs an advanced 130,000ft² facility with more than injection moulding presses, as well as 15,000ft² of certified ISO Class 7 cleanroom.

iMARK, which will be positioned to flexibly serve Comar’s customers across geographies, is situated centrally in the Midwest US.

Comar CEO Mike Ruggieri said: “We are so excited to be welcoming Mark and Linda Sturtevant and their outstanding team to the Comar organisation.

“Over the last 20 years, Mark and Linda have built a high performance, customer-centric team with the best scientific injection moulding capabilities we have seen across the industry. They truly know how to serve their customers with parts right the first time… and repeat that reliably.”

Established in 1949, Comar is involved in the designing and manufacturing of rigid plastic solutions. The company offers industry-compliant packaging and dispensing solutions for its customers.

Comar operates nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations across the US. It uses rigid plastic packaging technologies, including injection moulding, injection blow moulding, injection stretch blow moulding, and extrusion blow moulding that are supported by a full suite of value-added service offerings.

Earlier this month, Comar announced a major capacity expansion to meet the growing demand for its dropper assembly product line.