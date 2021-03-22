The move will allow Colgate-Palmolive to eliminate over 5,200 tonnes of plastic per annum in the US and Canada

Palmolive Ultra dish soap in PCR bottles. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Colgate-Palmolive)

US-based consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive has reintroduced its Palmolive Ultra dish soap in 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic bottles.

The initiative will allow Colgate-Palmolive to eliminate over 5,200 tonnes of plastic per annum in the US and Canada, thereby enabling Palmolive to become the biggest dish soap brand in North America to transition to 100% PCR bottles.

According to the company, the move will help phase out new plastic waste and support its ongoing commitment to deliver home care solutions, which are both tough on grease and gentle on the planet.

Palmolive Ultra dish soap is prepared using 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients, in addition to available in 100% PCR bottle.

Colgate-Palmolive produces Palmolive products at its Cambridge facility in Ohio, which has attained TRUE Zero Waste certification from Green Business Certification.

The new PCR Palmolive Ultra bottles include labels, which demonstrate the brand’s use of recycled plastic and 100% ingredient transparency.

The bottles also feature a How2Recycle logo, which clearly communicates recycling instructions to help shoppers correctly recycle the bottles at home and boost the circular economy.

In addition, the transition will support Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to design and offer zero plastic waste solutions for all products, including eliminating one-third of its New Plastics by 2025.

The company offers Palmolive Ultra in different variants. It is available at a retail price of $2.49 for a 20 oz bottle.

Colgate-Palmolive North America home care general manager Kevin Jordan-Deen said: “At Colgate-Palmolive, we can and we will create a healthier, more sustainable future for all. We’re proud that Palmolive has become the largest dish soap brand to move to bottles made with 100% recycled plastic.

“This is a milestone in our ongoing journey to help millions of households adapt healthier, more sustainable habits in their daily routines, which ultimately lead to a bigger, global impact.”

In January last year, Colgate launched an “industry-first” range of recyclable toothpaste tubes, as part of its sustainable efforts.