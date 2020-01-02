The combined company is now providing services to the refranchised system in the areas of customer business solutions, procurement, human resources, customer care center, and finance

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company completes acquisition of BSNA. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) has completed the acquisition of Business Services North America (BSNA).

On 17 September this year, the company had signed a definitive agreement with Coca-Cola Refreshments (CCR) for the acquisition.

According to CCBSS, combining the talents and resources of both companies is expected to allow the combined organisation to support the Coca-Cola bottling business in North America.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, The Coca-Cola Company reached a milestone with nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers across the US running their trucks and bottling operations as a fully refranchised system.

CCBSS president and CEO Brandi Shortt said: “As a combined organization, CCBSS and BSNA will achieve important synergies to be a world-class, high capability shared services business.

“We will be singularly focused on delivering better quality, exceptional service and cost value. Bringing CCBSS and BSNA together as one family will allow us to increase the depth and breadth of our expertise, as well as reduce complexity to become easier to do business with for the Coca-Cola system.”

Headquartered in Georgia, CCBSS is a limited liability company that is owned by approximately 70 North American independent Coca-Cola bottlers.

It supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America (CCNA) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

In April last year, Coca-Cola Bottling announced the expansion of its West Memphis, Arkansas, production facility and doubling its workforce by transferring 60 jobs to it.

The maker, bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products said that its Memphis transportation and logistics facility will remain in Memphis, with its approximately 300 employees.

The expansion of the facility was planned to be carried out with an investment of $33m.