Arsenal Capital Partners portfolio company Chroma Color has acquired Plastics Color Corporation from PMC Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Plastics Color was first launched with the name of Kamco Plastics in 1964. Kamco was officially changed to Plastics Color in 1989.

The company provides its customers with reprocessed colour compounds. Plastics Color has expertise in the development of dry colour, white concentrate, colour concentrate, and other additives. It operates facilities in Illinois and North Carolina.

PMC Capital Partners managing director Chris Aye said: “We are proud to have supported the Plastics Color management team in creating an extensive portfolio of speciality colour and additive solutions to the plastics marketplace.”

Plastics Color serves different markets, including consumer packaging, personal care packaging, pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals packaging, medical, food and beverage, electronics and consumer products.

On the transaction, Stout Risius Ross Advisors served as the investment banking advisor to Chroma while Genesis Capital offered advisory services to Arsenal. The law firm of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff served as the legal counsel to Chroma.

Chroma CEO Tom Bolger said: “PCC has had a strong base of customers and is known for solution-based products and strong service, both being pillars of Chroma’s offering.

“PCC’s presence in medical and pharmaceutical products, food packaging, CPG, and construction applications will bring more technologies and know-how to Chroma to allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth.”

Chroma Color, a speciality colour and additive concentrate supplier, serves different markets such as packaging, wire and cable, building and construction consumer, medical, healthcare, transportation and others.

