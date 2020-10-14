The craft beers products offered in Ardagh cans include Always Ready, Cape May IPA, Coastal Evacuation and Cape May White

Cape May craft beers as seen on the Jersey shore in Ardagh 12 oz. cans. (Credit: Ardagh Group.)

Cape May Brewing Company is expanding its regional product offering with four new craft beers, packaged in 12 oz. and 16 oz. beverage cans from Luxembourg-based packaging provider Ardagh.

The new products offered in the Ardagh cans include Always Ready, Cape May IPA, Coastal Evacuation and Cape May White.

Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill said: “The company’s new offerings build on a commitment to quality that the company brings to life through utilising the best locally-sourced ingredients to satisfy the most discerning palates.

“We’re emerging as a very trusted brand, where our customers know they’ll consistently see new products that meet any occasion.

“We continue to carve out a specific niche in the crowded craft beer market where the highest quality ingredients are the foundation for innovation and variety.

“We are increasingly turning to cans as they best preserve our specific taste profiles and keep the beer fresher for longer periods of time. We also serve the Jersey shore and cans are allowed on beaches, golf courses, etc. where other pack types are not. The bottom line is cans are lightweight, great for beer quality and are infinitely recyclable.”

Cape May commercialising new beers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware

The brewing company is commercialising its new products in Ardagh cans, through retail outlets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Cape May said that it intends to expand the delivery of its craft beer distribution from its South Jersey origins to consumers across a network spanning more than 20 counties in New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Ardagh North America metal beverage CEO Claude Marbach said: “We’re proud to work closely with Cape May to assure its craft beer quality and taste objectives are met in our cans as the company builds its brand.

“We’re also excited to support the company’s environmental and sustainability platform as cans provide the highest recycle rate and content numbers, complementing already compelling business reasons to choose cans to package growth and success.”

Ardagh is a provider of packaging solutions, engaged in supplying value-added, recyclable, metal and glass packaging solutions for top international brands.