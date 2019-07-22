Candia, a unit of French dairy cooperative SODIAAL, has launched its new organic milk in SIG’s Signature Pack 100, an aluminium-free carton pack, in the French market.

Image: Candia’s organic milk in SIG’s aluminium-free milk carton. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

The selection of SIG’s Signature Pack 100 carton is part of Candia’s efforts to reduce fossil resources in the production of packaging, without affecting the product’s safety and nutritional quality.

Candia general manager Yves Legros said: “Candia has always set itself apart through innovation and now we are taking a major step on our roadmap for sustainable food products.

“By working with SIG we have succeeded in launching a new organic milk in the first aluminium-free UHT milk carton onto the French market, Candia is offering a new solution to consumers who want to cut the use of fossil fuels and buy organic milk in a more sustainable packaging.”

SIG’s recyclable Signature Pack 100 pack is made from 75% FSC-certified renewable paperboard sourced from sustainably-managed forests. The pack is designed specifically for milk.

SIG said in a statement: “The polymers (protective layers and closure) that make up the rest of the pack are linked to forest-based renewable material through a certified mass balance approach.”

The firm said that the innovative design of the SIGNATURE PACK 100 protects the Candia’s organic milk and maintains the shelf-life performance.

SIG France marketing manager Melanie Revolte said: “We are very proud that Candia has chosen to launch its new organic milk in SIGNATURE PACK as part of its commitment to more sustainable packaging.

“This market launch in France will promote the use of renewable materials and reduce the carbon footprint of packaging without compromising functionality or recyclability.”

By eliminating the use of aluminium barrier layer and linking the polymers to renewable rather than fossil-based material, carton offers 58% lower carbon footprint than a standard SIG carton pack, SIG noted.

SIG Europe president and general manager Martin Herrenbrück said: “SIGNATURE PACK 100 offers customers a clear value add by meeting consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.”

SIG aims to offer packaging that is 100% renewable and still recyclable.