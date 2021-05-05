The pilot programme will help Burger King to find scalable solutions for eight of its most using and guest-facing items

Burger King has launched green packaging pilot programme in US. (Credit: Business Wire)

Fast-food hamburger chain Burger King has launched a green packaging pilot programme, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The sustainable programme will help Burger King to identify scalable solutions for eight of its most using and guest-facing items such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, drink lids, Frypods, Whopper wrappers and napkins.

The company will test the guest packaging in 51 of its company-owned restaurants in Miami.

It will use alternative materials such as Frypods produced using renewable unbleached virgin paperboard, cutlery made with plant-based plastic called cPLA and napkins made with 100% recycled fibre.

The restaurants will also test paper and plant-based straws along with strawless lids, which are expected to eliminate around 500 million single-use plastic straws per annum at participating US Burger King restaurants.

Burger King will also evaluate new options for Whopper sandwich wraps, which represent a 13% and 34% reduction in the paper compared to earlier wraps. It will help reduce between 500 metric tonnes and 1,500 metric tonnes of paper waste per annum across the US.

The company will take the information and feedback to implement plans for nationwide sustainable packaging in 2022, upon completion of the pilot test.

Burger King innovation and sustainability head Matthew Banton said: “Sustainable packaging is a cornerstone of our Restaurant Brands for Good journey, and this new pilot represents a huge opportunity for us to make a difference.

“We’re optimistic about our progress and are committed to reducing waste to do our part in creating a more sustainable future.”

Burger King is also continuing to develop its global partnership with Loop to minimise single-use packaging via reusables.

The hamburger chain has also decided to work with Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz to offer insights, packaging expertise and resources on the pilot programmes to enhance future national potential.

Under the programme, the hamburger chain aims to include two new cities such as Paris and London. Earlier, Burger King already announced three target cities such as New York, Portland, and Tokyo.