Britvic has committed to use 100% recycled plastic bottles in Great Britain by 2022. (Credit: pasja1000 from Pixabay)

Soft drinks producer Britvic has unveiled plans to use 100% recycled plastic bottles in Great Britain (GB) by the end of 2022.

The company aims to use all plastic bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) three years earlier than originally planned, as well as ahead of the previous target of 50%.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the recycled plastic bottles will be used for the complete UK portfolio of Britvic-owned and PepsiCo brands.

Britvic GB managing director Paul Graham said: “Our intent to move to 100% recycled plastic, along with our investment support package in the Esterform Packaging Limited announced last year will help create a truly sustainable circular economy for plastic.”

The latest move forms part of Britvic’s sustainable business measures

The latest move is part of the company’s sustainable business measures, which also include Britvic’s plan in Ireland to use rPET for Ballygowan 500ml bottles and Fruit Shoot Hydro. It has completely switched to 100% rPET in September.

Britvic, a founding signatory of The UK Plastics Pact, has already eliminated over 1,500 tonnes of primary plastic from its supply chain since 2017. Its primary packaging is already fully recyclable.

Last year, Britvic signed a long-term agreement with UK-based PET converter Esterform Packaging for the supply of recycled plastic.

As per the terms of the agreement, Esterform will serve as Britvic’s preferred supplier of rPET in the UK and Ireland.

Britvic also offered a £5m investment support package to build new rPET manufacturing facilities at their site in North Yorkshire. These facilities will be supported by 100% renewable energy sources.

In 2019, the company also joined a cross-industry consortium to endorse an advanced recycling technology known as BP Infinia, which enables to turn opaque and difficult to recycle PET plastic into new plastic again and again.

Britvic sustainable business director Sarah Webster said: “Sustainability and our ‘Healthier People, Healthier Planet’ agenda sits at the heart of our business strategy.

“We want to be a net positive contributor to the people and the world around us, and we’re committed to minimising waste and using resources in a sustainable way across our business.”