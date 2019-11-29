Britvic seeks to reduce the use of virgin PET in its packaging, and replace it with rPET

Image: Britvic has removed more than 1,400t of primary plastic from its supply chain for past two years. Photo: courtesy of Matthew Gollop from Pixabay.

UK-based soft drinks producer Britvic has signed a recycled plastic (rPET) supply agreement with Esterform Packaging, an independent converter of polyethene terephthalate (PET).

As per the terms of the agreement, Esterform will serve as Britvic’s preferred supplier of rPET in the UK and Ireland.

The move comes as Britvic seeks to reduce the use of virgin PET in its packaging, and replace it with rPET, which is made from recycled plastics.

As part of this plan, Britvic will invest £5m for the construction of new rPET manufacturing facilities at Esterform’s site in Sherburn, Elmet of the UK.

Esterform’s new manufacturing technology to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2020

Powered by renewable sources, the new Esterform’s new manufacturing technology is planned to be commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Britvic Group Sustainability director Trystan Farnworth said: “At Britvic, we are committed to making a positive difference to the world around us and our partnership with Esterform is another important step forward for our business and our efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of plastic waste.

“It provides us with a secure supply of rPET at a time when the resource is scarce in the UK while sourcing it from this country rather than abroad has clear benefits for our carbon footprint.”

A founding signatory of the UK Plastics Pact, Britvic expects the long-term deal with Esterform to support the circular economy in Great Britain and Ireland while reducing the environmental impact of its packaging.

Since 2017, the firm has removed more than 1,400t of primary plastic from its supply chain. It has also recycled 100% of its PET bottles, glass bottles, and cans.

Earlier this year, the UK’s Food Standards Agency announced that Britvic has recalled selected Robinson’s Fruit Shoot Apple and Blackcurrant bottles due to packaging defect.

The company has recalled the selected bottles as a precautionary measure based on a small number of reports. As a result, the firm considers potential safety risks for sports bottle cap that may become detached unexpectedly.