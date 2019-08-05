Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code

Image: Bimbo Bakeries USA is recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies due to the presence of plastic pieces. Photo: courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is voluntarily recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies over the potential presence of visible blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

The company has commenced a voluntary recall of five-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety to avoid the harmful effects resulting due to consumption of the product.

The plastic is not baked into the product, as it has been introduced during the packaging process.

Recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies

According to the company, Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are not affected, as the Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are produced on a dedicated production line.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, as well as UPC and Lot code. Bimbo has provided Best By Date on the top of the box, while the Lot Code is on left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb.

The UPC Code is provided in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

Bimbo said that is recalling the product after receiving consumer reports of visible blue plastic pieces on or packaged with the product and there have been no reports of injury to date.

The voluntary recall has been notified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Bimbo has removed all recalled products from store shelves.

Bimbo also said that consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

In 1997, Bimbo Bakeries USA started its operations in the US with the acquisition of Pacific Pride Bakeries of San Diego.

Bimbo expanded its operations in the US with the purchase of Mrs Baird’s Bakeries in Texas. In 2002, BBU acquired the Western US baking business of George Weston.

