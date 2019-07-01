The UK’s Food Standards Agency announced that Britvic has recalled selected Robinson's Fruit Shoot Apple and Blackcurrant bottles due to packaging fault.

Image: Britvic has recalled Fruit Shoot Apple and Blackcurrant bottles over packaging fault. Photo: courtesy of Brunei from Pixabay.

The company is recalling the selected bottles as a precautionary measure based on small number of reports that the spout within the sports bottle cap may become detached unexpectedly, which may cause a safety risk.

The product was marketed as multipacks (24 bottles) in Tesco and Costco, as well as single bottles in McDonald’s, between 22 and 28 June.

Britvic said that no other products are known to be affected and point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

The notices will let know customers why the product is being recalled and provides them with information what to do if they have purchased the product.

The FSA issues product withdrawal information notices and product recall information notices to know about problems associated with food to the consumers and local authorities.

It will also issue food alert for action in some cases, offering local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Britvic is a major soft drinks company, which carries out operation in the UK, Ireland, France and Brazil.

The company produces its products under brands such as Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary and DaFruta.

Britvic is also said to be the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks, as well as one of the major supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in the UK.

