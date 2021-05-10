The new sustainable food packaging solution will help eliminate plastic content by 60% compared to similar solutions

Berry Superfos has launched new CombiLight pot for food producers. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Superfos, a business unit of Berry Global, has introduced a new sustainable CombiLight pot for food producers.

The new resource-efficient food packaging solution will help eliminate plastic content by 60% compared to similar solutions, said the company.

Designed to use for lightweight packs, the new CombiLight pot is produced using less fossil material and integrates a plastic structure with coated natural fibres.

Berry Superfos Nordic region regional director Søren Marcussen said: “The outstanding feature of this pioneering packaging solution is actually invisible. A fine plastic structure supports a coated fibre pot.

“We have been able to reduce the plastic content by 60% compared to other similar solutions. Still, CombiLight is strong, stable and compatible with existing filling lines.”

The grease-resistant CombiLight pot can be used for dairy applications such as yoghurt, cream cheese and cottage cheese.

Berry Superfos’ new sustainable pot is also suitable for other food products such as spreads, biscuits and confectionery, which do not need hot filling.

Available with various lid options, the lightweight packaging solution is membrane sealed.

The company is currently offering CombiLight pot in 210ml, 245ml, 460ml and 560ml sizes. It is also engaged in the development of further sizes for the pot.

In December last year, Berry Superfos announced that it had provided its SuperLock pot for French producer Michel et Augustin’s dessert creams.

Berry Superfos is engaged in the designing, development and manufacturing of advanced plastic packaging solutions.