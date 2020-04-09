The new refillable version will help personal care, healthcare and cosmetic brands to further enhance their sustainable efforts

Berry Bramlage has introduced new Magic Star Natura Pack dispenser. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Bramlage has expanded its Magic Star airless dispenser portfolio with the introduction of a new refillable version of Magic Star Natura Pack dispenser.

The company is offering the new Magic Star Natura pack dispenser in 35ml and 50ml container sizes.

Berry’s new Natura pack is provided with a separate head and body to screw together and easily separate after using the product.

Later, the empty container can be recycled and the reusable pump head is screwed onto the new full container.

The new refillable version will allow personal care, healthcare and cosmetic brands to further improve their sustainable efforts by delivering a reusable pack format.

The new dispenser delivers all the user-friendly benefits of Magic Star range

Berry’s new dispenser is said to deliver all the user-friendly benefits of the Magic Star range with consistent controlled dosing and hygienic application of lotions, creams and gels.

Berry’s new Magic Star product also holds the capacity to handle products with different viscosities, helping to deliver a precise and accurate dose each time.

The new dispenser can also be colour matched to other dispensers in the range to establish a family image, said the company.

Berry is also offering decoration options, including labeling, foil stamping, lacquering, metalising, offset printing, screen printing and pad printing, for the new dispenser to fully personalise to individual brand requirements.

In July 2019, Berry Global Group completed the acquisition of RPC Group for a purchase price of approximately $6.5bn.

Berry said that the purchase price includes around $4.3bn of cash paid for the equity interest in RPC and $2.2bn of net debt and estimated transaction-related costs.