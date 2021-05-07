The acquisition of Raepak will allow Berlin Packaging to expand its offering in cosmetics and personal care segments

Berlin Packaging has acquired plastic packaging firm Raepak. (Credit: Berlin Packaging)

Hybrid packaging company Berlin Packaging has acquired plastic packaging solutions provider Raepak for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Norwich, England, Raepak supplies its plastic packaging products for the customers in the cosmetics and personal care end-markets.

Raepak managing director Andrew Paterson said: “Raepak has experienced incredible growth over the last several years.

“We are thrilled to be joining Berlin Packaging and believe strongly this will benefit our employees, customers, and suppliers.”

Raepak serves companies in the health and beauty, cosmetic, personal care, healthcare, nutritional, pet health, automotive, household and outdoor industries across the globe.

The company provides a range of pumps, sprayers, dispensers, airless bottles, tubes, roll-on bottles, and other packaging containers and closures for the beauty sector.

Berlin Packaging stated that Raepak has a wealth of innovation and design experience to complement its product offering, which includes a range of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging.

Under the deal, Berlin Packaging will retain all employees and locations of the Norwich-based company.

Berlin Packaging CEO and president Bill Hayes said: “All 14 companies that Berlin Packaging has acquired in Europe and the UK since 2016 add strategic value to our enterprise with their product, geographic, and end-use market expertise.

“Raepak is no exception, given the breadth of their plastic offering, sustainability and design experience, and knowledge of the beauty and personal care sectors in the United Kingdom.”

In March this year, Berlin Packaging acquired UK-based Roma International, which supplies bottles, jars and closures for high-end cosmetics and personal care products.