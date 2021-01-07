Expected to be operational in the second quarter of this year, the new line will support continued customer growth in industries such as household cleaning products and spray paint

New aerosol can line will be installed at Ball’s DeForest manufacturing plant. (Credit: Ball Metalpack)

Ball Metalpack, a US-based manufacturer of steel cans for food and household products, has unveiled plan to introduce a new high-speed aerosol can line at its DeForest manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, US.

The new line, expected to be operational in the second quarter of this year, will support continued customer growth in industries such as household cleaning products and spray paint, among others.

Ball Metalpack said that the new line will be its third steel aerosol can manufacturing line to be installed at its plant network within a 12-month period in the US.

The company earlier commissioned high-speed aerosol can manufacturing lines at the DeForest plant and the Chestnut Hill plant in Tennessee.

Ball Metalpack CEO Jim Peterson said: “We are delighted to be able to support our customers’ continued growth with this new, state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity, and by our team’s ability to bring it online quickly and cost-effectively.

“Over the past 12 months, our aerosol can demand has grown by double-digits, and with long-term customer contracts in place, we see no sign of this trend slowing down, even after the COVID-19 pandemic eases.”

In order to bring the new line into production more quickly and more cost-effectively, the company is integrating underutilised existing can-making assets with a new high-speed aerosol can manufacturing equipment.

The latest investment will create approximately 20 jobs at the DeForest plant, which currently employs 90 people.

Last year, Ball said it plans to construct a new aluminium beverage can packaging plant in the US.

The company intends to initially invest more than $300m to develop the new facility in Pittston of Pennsylvania.