Ball is set to construct new aluminium beverage packaging facility in Pennsylvania. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball has unveiled plans to construct a new aluminium beverage can packaging plant in the US.

The company intends to initially invest more than $300m to develop the new facility in Pittston of Pennsylvania over multiple years.

Ball is planning to commence production at the multi-line facility in the middle of 2021. The new aluminum beverage packaging facility is expected to create around 230 manufacturing jobs.

The company will provide a portfolio of can sizes to the customers through the new aluminum beverage packaging plant to better handle the addressable market.

Ball stated that it has selected Pittston for its new facility due to its existing infrastructure, closeness to major distribution routes, regional labor base, the cooperation of state and local officials during the site selection process and Pennsylvania’s focus on sustainable growth.

The aluminium cans, bottles and cups produced by the company facilitate a truly circular economy as they can be recycled for use again and again, said Ball.

Ball global beverage packaging COO Daniel Fisher said: “Pittston will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including a new plant currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, that is scheduled to start up early in the first quarter of 2021.

“These investments, supported by numerous long-term customer contracts, will enable us to serve customer and consumer needs for more sustainable beverage packaging while furthering our Drive for 10 vision for long-term success.”

Recently, Ball has completed the acquisition of Brazilian business Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens for $80m.

Ball provides sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, in addition to aerospace and other technologies and services for the US government.