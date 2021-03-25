All Damm's cans, supplied by Ball, will be certified as per the ASI's standards for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship

Ball and Damm have introduced ASI certified beverage cans. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball and Spanish beverage firm Damm have introduced Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certified beverage cans.

Damm, which is claimed to be the first global drinks beverage company to secure double certification, has achieved ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard certification.

Ball stated that the double certification assures high environmental, ethical and social standards for the entire aluminium chain ranging from the production of the aluminium to making the cans, brewing and recycling.

From this month, all Damm’s cans, supplied by Ball, will be certified as per the ASI’s standards for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship.

The certification is applied for packaging and storage of beer in cans, in addition to related activities such as design, packaging and storage of finished products, waste management and storage. It also covers the recovery of waste, including the end consumer’s packaging waste.

The ASI certification also endorses Damm’s work in raising awareness of aluminium recycling, via the 349 can compactors it places every year across the Mediterranean coast.

Ball is said to be the first can maker to secure ASI certification, across all of its 23 can making plants in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, during this year.

Ball EMEA beverage packaging president Carey Causey said: “Today’s announcement represents a landmark moment as we bring together our customers’ ambitions to contribute to a genuinely sustainable economy, with the circular potential of the aluminium beverage can, the world’s most recycled beverage package.

“Damm’s more than 25 iconic beer brands are enjoyed by consumers in more than 133 countries. We have relished working with such a forward-thinking company that is meeting the increasing demand for sustainable products from consumers and society.”

In January this year, Ball announced plans to invest €170m for the construction of a new aluminium can facility near Pilsen in the western Czech Republic.