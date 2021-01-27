The new facility will help Ball to meet the demand from consumers expecting sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging in the region

Ball to build new aluminium can facility in Czech Republic. (Credit: Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

Sustainable packaging solutions provider Ball has unveiled plans to invest €170m for the construction of a new aluminium can facility near Pilsen in the western Czech Republic.

The company is planning to commence the construction of a new production facility at Pilsen Digital Park in the spring of this year.

Ball stated that the new facility will help the company to meet the demand from consumers expecting sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging in the region.

The new production facility, which is expected to be operational in October 2022, will help create up to 200 new jobs in the region.

With two production lines, the new facility will be constructed in an area of more than 100,000m2 at the Pilsen Digital Park.

With an option for further expansion, the new facility will be constructed in two phases. The first phase will create up to 150 new jobs, while the second phase will increase the total to around 200 professional jobs in engineering and support roles.

Ball beverage packaging EMEA president Carey Causey said: “This new facility is the next step in our commitment to the Czech Republic.

“In the Pilsen region we know we can find a skilled workforce close to our key customers, who will continue to benefit from our cutting-edge production processes, our commitment to the environment and a high-quality and sustainable beverage package.”

Earlier this month, Ball unveiled plans to construct a new aluminium end manufacturing facility in the US.

The new facility, which is slated to commence production in early-2022, will be located in Bowling Green of Kentucky.

Ball provides sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, in addition to aerospace and other technologies and services for the US government.