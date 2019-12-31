From 1 January 2020, Yarra City Council will start removing single-use plastic bottles from its leisure centres and golf course

Two reusable bottle options in multiple colours. Credit: Yarra City Council.

Australia’s Yarra City Council has commenced the process of removing single-use plastic bottles, as part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The City of Yarra is a local government area in n the inner eastern and northern suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria.

Under phase one, the council will remove single-use plastic bottles from leisure centres and golf course.

Following a council resolution earlier this year, Yarra said it would be the first council-run facilities for the elimination of single-use plastic water bottles and straws.

Yarra City Council has collaborated with current suppliers to source plastic-free product alternatives. It is focusing on finding new suppliers that provide more sustainable product alternatives.

From 1 January 2020, the council will provide water in reusable and recyclable aluminium cans, soft drinks in aluminium cans and coffee in single-use and reusable cups at Burnley Golf Course.

The council will also supply Musashi P30 milk until an alternative supplier is obtained in Australia, as well as coconut water until an alternative supplier is obtained in the country.

Yarra City Council will also provide Gatorade until an alternative option is obtained in Australia. A canned option is expected to be provided in the country by mid-2020.

From 1 January 2020, the council will not supply water and soft drink in plastic bottles, and Emma & Toms milk and juice.

The council will also allow consumers to bring their own reusable drink bottles to its facilities and fill up at water fountains.

Yarra City Council has six water fountains with five bottle filling stations at Richmond Recreation Centre and seven water fountains with four bottle filling stations at Fitzroy Swimming Pool, as well as five water fountains with three bottle filling stations and one bottle filling water fountain at Burnley Golf Course.

In addition, the council will upgrade some of its current water fountains and install additional fountains to provide more options for consumers to fill up water bottles.

In July 2019, Yarra City Council voted to eliminate avoid the use of single-use plastic across its facilities, starting with plastic water bottles and straws.

Former Yarra mayor Cr Danae Bosler said: “Single-use plastics have a terrible impact on our environment, particularly our waterways, and our community expects us to take real action on this issue.”

In June this year, Australian state Victoria announced the banning of lightweight and single-use plastic shopping bags, as part of its efforts to reduce plastic pollution.