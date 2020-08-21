SHOC is a high-performance energy drink that is packaged in Ardagh 16 oz. can

SHOC energy drink is packaged in Ardagh 16 oz. can. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh​​ Group has provided 16 oz. can for beverage brand Adrenaline Shoc’s new energy drink called SHOC.

SHOC is claimed to be a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks with zero sugar, zero artificial flavours and zero chemical preservatives.

SHOC energy drink is available at national grocery and convenience stores across the US

SHOC energy drink, which is packaged in Ardagh 16 oz. can, is currently available at national grocery and convenience stores such as 7-11, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS across the US.

The company will also make the new energy drink available at Target stores within the next few months.

Adrenaline Shoc co-founder Scot DeLorme said: “In the last year, this relatively new category jumped to more than 10% of the $15 billion energy drink category.

“And there’s no signs of slowing down. Consumers are increasingly considering more functional ingredients with higher efficacy in their beverages and A SHOC delivers on all fronts.”

Ardagh​​ offers a range of beverage cans in multiple shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.

The company provides beverage cans in standard, sleek and slim ranges, as well as supports customers by providing specialty sizes.

Ardagh North America, metal-beverage CEO Claude Marbach said: “Cans deliver ideal filling, shipping and distribution economics,” he said. “You’re not shipping air with cans, and retail shelf space, often at a premium, is not wasted when cans are on display. We’re proud to support the A SHOC team as they build their brand and extend their distribution reach.”

