The 250ml aluminium can, which is used for Vinho Branco white wine, is unbreakable, light, and easy to open and hold

Ardagh has provided aluminium can for Gatão’s Vinho Branco white wine. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh Group, a provider of recyclable, metal and glass packaging solutions, has delivered its Wine Can for Portuguese wine brand Gatão’s Vinho Branco white wine.

The Wine Can has been designed to preserve the taste of wine while providing portability, convenience and sustainability.

Gatão has adopted Ardagh Wine Can with an aim to attract next-generation of wine drinkers towards the brand.

Featuring a contemporary design by Atelier Rita Rivotti, the 250ml aluminium can is unbreakable, light, and quick to chill, and easy to open and hold.

According to Ardagh, a 250ml can accounts for less than 5% of overall product weight, helping to increase the volume of wine a truck can carry and minimise overall transport costs.

Ardagh Metal Beverage Europe sales director Dirk Schwung said: ‘It’s great to see a market leader, with a long and famous tradition in wine, choose to expand into cans.

“The fantastic success of Gatão’s sell-out trial run shows how ready the market is, particularly at the younger end, for new and creative ways to enjoy drinking occasions with friends – especially with the rise in outdoor consumption.”

Sociedade dos Vinhos Borges, the owner of Gatão brand, will sell the new cans in supermarkets and across the hotel, restaurant and café trade across Brazil, the US, Spain, Canada and Cyprus as well as the other 70 markets.

In January this year, Ardagh announced that its business unit Ardagh Group, Glass – North America is supplying glass wine bottles from its Sapulpa facility for winery Rombauer Vineyards.