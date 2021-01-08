Ardagh offers its 100% and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in a variety of colours, sizes, styles and finishes

Ardagh’s wine bottles for Rombauer Vineyards. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh Group has announced that its business unit Ardagh Group, Glass – North America is supplying glass wine bottles from its Sapulpa facility in Oklahoma, US for winery Rombauer Vineyards.

To service to the wine market, Ardagh has added wine bottles production line at its Sapulpa facility.

Rombauer Vineyards associate winemaker Andrew Holloway said that purchase of US-made glass bottles gives Rombauer the ability to reinvest in the American economy.

Holloway added: “Having worked with Ardagh multiple years, we were confident in their transition to a new production facility and maintaining the same high-quality glass we have become accustomed to year in and year out.”

Ardagh’s glass bottles are 100% and endlessly recyclable

Ardagh said it offers its 100% and endlessly recyclable glass bottles to its customers in a variety of colours, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John Shaddox said: “Ardagh’s premium wine bottles for Rombauer Vineyards signify the brand’s reputation for quality and sustainability, and Ardagh takes great pride in this partnership.

“Our expanded production capabilities allow us to provide customers with a shorter, less complex supply chain and a stable supply of high-quality glass bottles.”

Holloway noted that Ardagh provided consistency in the colour and shape of the glass, allowing Rombauer to run as efficiently as possible.

“Not only does Ardagh glass look great for our brand, but it also allows us to maximize efficiency when bottling,” Holloway added.

In November 2020, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America agreed to manufacture glass bottles for US-based brewery Parkway Brewing Company.