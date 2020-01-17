The AQUAhydrate resealable 750mL aluminium bottle will be launching in retail locations across the US in spring 2020

AQUAhydrate 750mL aluminium bottle (Credit: PRNewswire / AQUAhydrate)

AQUAhydrate has announced the launch of a bold new aluminum package as the company’s first step in a journey toward a more renewable future.

As a leader in high-performance alkaline water, AQUAhydrate continues to innovate with this unique bottle that helps address the growing concern of plastic packaging. Aluminum is more environmentally-friendly than plastic, being truly sustainable and 100% recyclable in all US states.

“We’re very proud to take a responsible step toward a sustainable future with this renewable package,” said investor board member Mark Wahlberg.

“We were challenged to improve the way we deliver our electrolyte-enhanced alkaline water to consumers without compromising the great taste,” said AQUAhydrate Brand Director, Raz Inserra. “You simply cannot get the unique hydration benefits of AQUAhydrate from a tap. This sleek environmentally-friendly bottle is a perfect fit for AQUAhydrate and aluminum a desirable and practical solution for innovation to come.”

Matthew Howison Acting President of AQUAhydrate said, “We listened to the feedback from our customers and our extensive social media base who overwhelmingly wanted to see an environmentally sound package without compromising our crisp clean taste or functional benefits. This attractive aluminum package has been enthusiastically received and we look forward to seeing it on shelves this Spring.”

The AQUAhydrate resealable 750mL aluminum bottle will be launching in retail locations across the U.S. in Spring 2020.

AQUAhydrate, Inc. is a Southern California-based performance lifestyle beverage geared towards the new generation of millennial consumers. Through a proprietary process, its water is purified to some of the most rigorous standards in the industry, supplemented with electrolytes and natural trace minerals and then elevated to an alkaline pH of over 9. It is this powerful synergy between alkalinity, electrolytes and minerals which fuels ultimate hydration, balance and performance.

Source: Company Press Release